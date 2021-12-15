Skip to main content

Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution (Log4Shell - CVE-2021-44228)

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
10
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2021-44228
Vulnerability description
Risk description
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
References
https://pentest-tools.com/blog/log4shell-scanner-detect-cve-2021-44228/https://pentest-tools.com/blog/how-we-detect-log4shell/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-44228https://logging.apache.org/log4j/2.x/security.htmlhttps://struts.apache.org/announce-2021#a20211212-2https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/alert-cve-2021-44228.html
Codename
Log4Shell
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Dec 10, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Web framework
Vendor
Apache
Product
Struts

