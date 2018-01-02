Apache Struts Security Update (S2-007) - Active Check CVE-2012-0838
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN79099262/index.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/49728https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-007http://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2012/JVNDB-2012-000012.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.