Apache Struts Security Update (S2-013, S2-014) - Active Check CVE-2013-1966CVE-2013-2115
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secunia.com/advisories/53553http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/60166http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/60167http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/25980https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-013https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-014http://metasploit.org/modules/exploit/multi/http/struts_include_paramshttps://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-058
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.