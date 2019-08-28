Apache Struts Security Update (S2-021, S2-022, S2-023, S2-025) CVE-2014-0112CVE-2014-0113CVE-2014-0116CVE-2014-7809CVE-2015-2992CVE-2015-5169
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-021https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-022https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-023https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-025http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/67064http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/67081http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/76624http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/76625https://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN88408929/index.htmlhttp://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2015/JVNDB-2015-000124.htmlhttp://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN95989300/index.htmlhttp://jvndb.jvn.jp/en/contents/2015/JVNDB-2015-000125.htmlhttps://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-058
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
