Apache Struts2 S2-008 RCE CVE-2012-0392
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-008 https://blog.csdn.net/weixin_43416469/article/details/113850545http://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/18329https://lists.immunityinc.com/pipermail/dailydave/2012-January/000011.htmlhttp://web.archive.org/web/20150110183326/http://secunia.com:80/advisories/47393http://struts.apache.org/2.x/docs/s2-008.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
