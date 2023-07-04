Apache Struts2 S2-052 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2017-9805
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.oracle.com/technetwork/security-advisory/alert-cve-2017-9805-3889403.htmlhttps://struts.apache.org/docs/s2-052.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-9805http://www.securitytracker.com/id/1039263https://blogs.apache.org/foundation/entry/apache-struts-statement-on-equifax
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 15, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
