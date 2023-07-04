Apache Superset <=1.3.2 - Default Login CVE-2021-44451
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/detectify/ugly-duckling/blob/master/modules/crowdsourced/apache-superset-default-credentials.jsonhttps://lists.apache.org/thread/xww1pccs2ckb5506wrf1v4lmxg198vkbhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-44451https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 1, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.