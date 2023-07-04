Apache Tapestry - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-27850
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27850https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r237ff7f286bda31682c254550c1ebf92b0ec61329b32fbeb2d1c8751%40%3Cusers.tapestry.apache.org%3Ehttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/04/15/1https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20210528-0002/https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 15, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
