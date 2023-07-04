Apache Tika <1.1.8- Header Command Injection CVE-2018-1335
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://rhinosecuritylabs.com/application-security/exploiting-cve-2018-1335-apache-tika/https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47208https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/b3ed4432380af767effd4c6f27665cc7b2686acccbefeb9f55851dca@%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-1335http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/153864/Apache-Tika-1.17-Header-Command-Injection.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
