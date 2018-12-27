Apache Tika Server < 1.20 Denial of Service Vulnerability CVE-2018-17197
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/7c021a4ea2037e52e74628e17e8e0e2acab1f447160edc8be0eae6d3@%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3Ehttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/106293
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
