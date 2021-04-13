Apache Tika Server < 1.26 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2021-28657
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r915add4aa52c60d1b5cf085039cfa73a98d7fae9673374dfd7744b5a%40%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
