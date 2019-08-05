Apache Tika Server 1.7 < 1.22 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-10088CVE-2019-10094
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/1c63555609b737c20d1bbfa4a3e73ec488e3408a84e2f5e47e1b7e08@%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/fe876a649d9d36525dd097fe87ff4dcb3b82bb0fbb3a3d71fb72ef61@%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
