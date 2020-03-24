Apache Tika Server 1.x <= 1.23 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-1950CVE-2020-1951
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r463b1a67817ae55fe022536edd6db34e8f9636971188430cbcf8a8dd%40%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rd8c1b42bd0e31870d804890b3f00b13d837c528f7ebaf77031323172%40%3Cdev.tika.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
