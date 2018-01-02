Apache Tomcat Directory Disclosure Vulnerability (Feb 2016) - Windows CVE-2015-5345
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/83328http://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.htmlhttp://tomcat.apache.org/security-7.htmlhttp://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.htmlhttps://bz.apache.org/bugzilla/show_bug.cgi?id=58765
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
