Apache Tomcat DoS Vulnerability (Jul 2021) - Windows CVE-2021-30639
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rd84fae1f474597bdf358f5bdc0a5c453c507bd527b83e8be6b5ea3f4%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.0.5https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.45https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.65
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
