Apache Tomcat DoS Vulnerability (Jun 2020) - Windows CVE-2020-11996
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r5541ef6b6b68b49f76fc4c45695940116da2bcbe0312ef204a00a2e0%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
