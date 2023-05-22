Apache Tomcat DoS Vulnerability (May 2023) - Windows CVE-2023-24998CVE-2023-28709
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/7wvxonzwb7k9hx9jt3q33cmy7j97jo3jhttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-11.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_11.0.0-M5https://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.1.8https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.74https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.88
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
