Apache Tomcat HTTP/2 Vulnerability (Dec 2020) - Windows CVE-2020-17527
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.0.0-M10https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.40https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.60https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rce5ac9a40173651d540babce59f6f3825f12c6d4e886ba00823b11e5%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.