Apache Tomcat JK Connect <=1.2.44 - Manager Access CVE-2018-11759
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/immunIT/CVE-2018-11759https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/6d564bb0ab73d6b3efdd1d6b1c075d1a2c84ecd84a4159d6122529ad@%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2018/12/msg00007.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-11759https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2019:0366
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
