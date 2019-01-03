Apache Tomcat JK Connector (mod_jk) < 1.2.46 Authentication Bypass Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2018-11759
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mail-archives.apache.org/mod_mbox/www-announce/201810.mbox/%3C16a616e5-5245-f26a-a5a4-2752b2826703%40apache.org%3Ehttps://www.immunit.ch/en/blog/2018/11/02/cve-2018-11759-apache-mod_jk-access-control-bypass/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
