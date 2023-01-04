Apache Tomcat JsonErrorReportValve Injection Vulnerability (Jan 2023) - Windows CVE-2022-45143
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread/yqkd183xrw3wqvnpcg3osbcryq85fkzjhttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.1.2https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.69https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.84
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
