Apache Tomcat Multiple DoS Vulnerabilities (Jul 2020) - Windows CVE-2020-13934CVE-2020-13935
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r61f411cf82488d6ec213063fc15feeeb88e31b0ca9c29652ee4f962e%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rd48c72bd3255bda87564d4da3791517c074d94f8a701f93b85752651%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.0.0-M7https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.37https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.57
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
