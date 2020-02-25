Apache Tomcat Multiple Vulnerabilities (Feb 2020) - Windows CVE-2020-1935CVE-2020-1938
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r127f76181aceffea2bd4711b03c595d0f115f63e020348fe925a916c%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r7c6f492fbd39af34a68681dbbba0468490ff1a97a1bd79c6a53610ef%40%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://www.chaitin.cn/en/ghostcathttps://www.cnvd.org.cn/flaw/show/CNVD-2020-10487https://github.com/YDHCUI/CNVD-2020-10487-Tomcat-Ajp-lfihttps://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-7.0-doc/changelog.htmlhttps://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-8.5-doc/changelog.htmlhttps://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-9.0-doc/changelog.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
