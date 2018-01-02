Apache Tomcat NIO HTTP connector Information Disclosure Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2016-8745
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://bz.apache.org/bugzilla/show_bug.cgi?id=60409http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/94828http://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.0.M15http://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.0.41http://tomcat.apache.org/security-7.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_7.0.75http://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.9http://tomcat.apache.org/security-6.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_6.0.50
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
