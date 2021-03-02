Apache Tomcat RCE Vulnerability (Mar 2021) - Windows CVE-2021-25329
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rfe62fbf9d4c314f166fe8c668e50e5d9dd882a99447f26f0367474bf@%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3Ehttps://tomcat.apache.org/security-10.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_10.0.2https://tomcat.apache.org/security-9.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_9.0.43https://tomcat.apache.org/security-8.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_8.5.63https://tomcat.apache.org/security-7.html#Fixed_in_Apache_Tomcat_7.0.108
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
