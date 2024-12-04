Apache Tomcat - Remote Code Execution via JMX Ports CVE-2016-8735
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://medium.com/tenable-techblog/achieving-rce-on-tomcat-via-cve-2016-8735-a-proof-of-concept-13df8a9ef0e0https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2016-8735
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 6, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- tomcat
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