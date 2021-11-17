Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache Tomcat Server - Local File Inclusion CVE-2020-1938

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2020-1938
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-1938
Codename
Ghostcat
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Feb 1, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Apache
Product
Tomcat

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access