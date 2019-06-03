Apache Tomcat XSS Vulnerability (May 2019) - Windows CVE-2019-0221
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2019/May/50https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/6e6e9eacf7b28fd63d249711e9d3ccd4e0a83f556e324aee37be5a8c@%3Cannounce.tomcat.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
