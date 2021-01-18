Apache Traffic Server (ATS) < 7.1.11, 8.x < 8.0.8 Cache Poisoning Vulnerability CVE-2020-17509
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/raa9f0589c26c4d146646425e51e2a33e1457492df9f7ea2019daa6d3%40%3Cannounce.trafficserver.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
