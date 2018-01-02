Apache Traffic Server HTTP/2 Multiple Unspecified Vulnerabilities CVE-2015-5206CVE-2015-5168
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://mail-archives.us.apache.org/mod_mbox/www-announce/201509.mbox/%3CCABF6JR2j5vesvnjbm6sDPB_zAGj3kNgzzHEpLUh6dWG6t8mC2w@mail.gmail.com%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
