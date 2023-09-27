Appium Desktop Server - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-2479
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-2479https://huntr.dev/bounties/fbdeec3c-d197-4a68-a547-7f93fb9594b4/https://github.com/appium/appium-desktop/commit/12a988aa08b9822e97056a09486c9bebb3aad8fehttps://github.com/Marco-zcl/POChttps://github.com/d4n-sec/d4n-sec.github.io
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
