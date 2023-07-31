Appspace 6.2.4 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-27670
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/h3110mb/PoCSSrfApphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-27670https://github.com/ArrestX/--POChttps://github.com/KayCHENvip/vulnerability-pochttps://github.com/Miraitowa70/POC-Notes
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 25, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
