Artica Pandora FMS 7.44 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-13851
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/158390/Pandora-FMS-7.0-NG-7XX-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-13851https://www.coresecurity.com/advisorieshttps://github.com/hadrian3689/pandorafms_7.44
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
