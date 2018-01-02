JFrog Artifactory < 3.1.1.1 XStream RCE Vulnerability CVE-2013-7285
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://web.archive.org/web/20150308013221/http://www.jfrog.com/confluence/display/RTF/Artifactory+3.1.1https://web.archive.org/web/20210122023112/https://www.securityfocus.com/bid/64760/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
