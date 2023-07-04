Atlassian Bitbucket - Remote Command Injection CVE-2022-36804
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/notdls/CVE-2022-36804https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-36804https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/BSERV-13438https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-36804http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171453/Bitbucket-7.0.0-Remote-Command-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 25, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
