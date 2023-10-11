Atlassian Confluence - Privilege Escalation CVE-2023-22515
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://attackerkb.com/topics/Q5f0ItSzw5/cve-2023-22515/rapid7-analysishttps://confluence.atlassian.com/security/cve-2023-22515-privilege-escalation-vulnerability-in-confluence-data-center-and-server-1295682276.htmlhttps://confluence.atlassian.com/kb/faq-for-cve-2023-22515-1295682188.htmlhttps://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-92475https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2023/10/05/cisa-adds-three-known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 4, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.