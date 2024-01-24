Atlassian Confluence - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-22527
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://confluence.atlassian.com/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=1333335615https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-93833https://blog.projectdiscovery.io/atlassian-confluence-ssti-remote-code-execution/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176789/Atlassian-Confluence-SSTI-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/ramirezs4/Tips-and-tools-forensics---RS4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
