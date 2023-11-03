Atlassian Confluence Server - Improper Authorization CVE-2023-22518
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://confluence.atlassian.com/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=1311473907https://blog.projectdiscovery.io/atlassian-confluence-auth-bypass/https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CONFSERVER-93142https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-22518https://github.com/RootUp/PersonalStuff/blob/master/check_cve_2023_22518.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
