Atlassian Crowd and Crowd Data Center - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-11580
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/jas502n/CVE-2019-11580https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/CWD-5388https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-11580http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/163810/Atlassian-Crowd-pdkinstall-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 3, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
