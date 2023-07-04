Atlassian Jira IconURIServlet - Cross-Site Scripting/Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2017-9506
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://dontpanic.42.nl/2017/12/there-is-proxy-in-your-atlassian.htmlhttps://ecosystem.atlassian.net/browse/OAUTH-344https://medium.com/bugbountywriteup/piercing-the-veil-server-side-request-forgery-to-niprnet-access-171018bca2c3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-9506https://github.com/d4n-sec/d4n-sec.github.io
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 23, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.