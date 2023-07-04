AvantFAX 3.3.3 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-18024
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://hackerone.com/reports/963798http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/145776/AvantFAX-3.3.3-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-18024https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/NarbehJackson/Java-Xss-minitwit16
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 10, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
