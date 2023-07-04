Aviatrix Controller 6.x before 6.5-1804.1922 - Remote Command Execution CVE-2021-40870
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.aviatrix.com/HowTos/UCC_Release_Notes.html#security-note-9-11-2021https://wearetradecraft.com/advisories/tc-2021-0002/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-40870http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164461/Aviatrix-Controller-6.x-Path-Traversal-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 13, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.