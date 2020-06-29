AVM FRITZ!Box 7581 and 7582 < 7.13 Information Disclosure Vulnerability (Kr00k) CVE-2019-15126
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 3.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://en.avm.de/service/current-security-notifications/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/156809/Broadcom-Wi-Fi-KR00K-Proof-Of-Concept.htmlhttps://www.eset.com/int/kr00k/https://www.welivesecurity.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ESET_Kr00k.pdf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
