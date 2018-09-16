AVM FRITZ!OS < 6.30 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2014-8886CVE-2015-7242
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.redteam-pentesting.de/advisories/rt-sa-2014-014http://ds-develop.de/advisories/advisory-2016-01-07-1-avm.txthttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/135168/AVM-FRITZ-OS-HTML-Injection.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/135161/AVM-FRITZ-Box-Arbitrary-Code-Execution-Via-Firmware-Images.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
