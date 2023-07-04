Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Barco/AWIND OEM Presentation Platform - Remote Command Injection CVE-2019-3929

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2019-3929
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/152715/Barco-AWIND-OEM-Presentation-Platform-Unauthenticated-Remote-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46786/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-3929https://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2019-20http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/155948/Barco-WePresent-file_transfer.cgi-Command-Injection.html
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Apr 30, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access