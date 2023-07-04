Belkin N150 Router 1.00.08/1.00.09 - Path Traversal CVE-2014-2962
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/774788https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-2962lhttp://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/774788http://www.belkin.com/us/support-article?articleNum=109400https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/38488/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 19, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
