Bitrix24 <=20.0.0 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-13483
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://gist.github.com/mariuszpoplwski/ca6258cf00c723184ebd2228ba81f558https://twitter.com/brutelogic/status/1483073170827628547https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-13483https://github.com/afinepl/researchhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 24, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.