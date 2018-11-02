Blueimp jQuery-File-Upload < 9.24.1 File Upload Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2018-9206
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.vapidlabs.com/advisory.php?v=204https://github.com/blueimp/jQuery-File-Upload/blob/master/VULNERABILITIES.md#remote-code-execution-vulnerability-in-the-php-component
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
