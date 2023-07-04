Buffalo WSR-2533DHPL2 - Configuration File Injection CVE-2021-20091
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://blogs.juniper.net/en-us/security/freshly-disclosed-vulnerability-cve-2021-20090-exploited-in-the-wildhttps://www.tenable.com/security/research/tra-2021-13https://medium.com/tenable-techblog/bypassing-authentication-on-arcadyan-routers-with-cve-2021-20090-and-rooting-some-buffalo-ea1dd30980c2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-20091https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 29, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.