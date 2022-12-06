Cacti < 1.2.23 Command Injection Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2022-46169CVE-2022-48538
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 5.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://github.com/Cacti/cacti/security/advisories/GHSA-6p93-p743-35gfhttps://www.sonarsource.com/blog/cacti-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution/https://censys.io/cve-2022-46169-cacti/https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/issues/5189https://docs.cacti.net/Settings-Auth-LDAP.mdhttps://github.com/Cacti/cacti/commit/9b53889c340031be67b62006a516e847b3793dcb
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
